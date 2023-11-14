2023-11-14 06:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Finance Minister, Taif Sami, has signed a financing agreement for the maintenance of the Ministry of Electricity's power stations with JPMorgan, in partnership with General Electric (GE). The $257 million loan, guaranteed by the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM), is part of the fifth phase of the annual maintenance project. The agreement […]

The post Iraq Signs $257m Loan Agreement with JPMorgan first appeared on Iraq Business News.