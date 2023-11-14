Iraqi Govt Approves Completion of 30,000 Housing Units

2023-11-14 06:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the completion of 30,000 housing units at the Basmaiyah residential complex outside Baghdad. Payment via Rafidain Bank to the Korean company Hanwha for completed housing units was also approved. The National Investment Commission (NIC) was also authorized to proceed with the remaining 70,000 units. (Source: Media Office […]

