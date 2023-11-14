President of Iraq Meets Saudi Businessmen

2023-11-14 06:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Sunday, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid met with the Saudi Commerce Minister and Head of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, Majid al-Qasabi alongside a group of Saudi businessmen. At the meeting, President Rashid urged Saudi businessmen to invest in Iraq, assuring government support and facilities for investors. […]

