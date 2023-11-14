Iraq News Now

Foreign Currency at Iraqi Private Banks to be Increased

2023-11-14 06:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly made agreements to support several private Iraqi banks with foreign currency. State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) quotes a government source as saying that, following meetings in Abu Dhabi with US officials, it has been agreed, "to boost the advance balance of five Iraqi banks […]

