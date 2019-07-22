Home › Baghdad Post › Zarif calls for 'prudence and foresight' as tensions mount

Zarif calls for 'prudence and foresight' as tensions mount

2019/07/22 | 19:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran’s top diplomat said on Sunday that only “prudence andforesight” could alleviate tensions between his country and Britain afterTehran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.“Having failed to lure Trump intoWar of the Century, and fearing collapse of his team,Bolton is turning his venomagainst the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Mohammad Javad Zarifsaid on Twitter.“Only prudence and foresightcan thwart such ploys.”Britain has called Iran’scapture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act”.Tehran for weeks has vowed to retaliate for the seizure of its Grace 1 oiltanker by British forces for violating European Union sanctions on Syria.