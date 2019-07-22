Zarif calls for 'prudence and foresight' as tensions mount

2019/07/22 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran’s top diplomat said on Sunday that only “prudence and
foresight” could alleviate tensions between his country and Britain after
Tehran’s seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.“Having failed to lure Trump into
War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his team,Bolton is turning his venom
against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire,” Mohammad Javad Zarif
said on Twitter.“Only prudence and foresight
can thwart such ploys.”Britain has called Iran’s
capture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act”.
Tehran for weeks has vowed to retaliate for the seizure of its Grace 1 oil
tanker by British forces for violating European Union sanctions on Syria.
