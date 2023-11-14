PM Barzani calls for resumption of oil exports and rights for KRI citizens

2023-11-14 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed hope on Tuesday for the resumption of oil exports from Kurdistan and Kirkuk province through the Turkish port of Ceyhan after a months-long hiatus during the nearing end of the year 2023. He simultaneously urged the federal government to consider the rights of the Kurdish people and continue funding the monthly salaries of employees and workers in the public sector in the region.

Barzani's remarks came during a statement to journalists on the sidelines of his participation in the festival of the Institute of Fine Arts in the city of Erbil.

In his statement, Masrour Barzani discussed the outcomes of meetings held with a delegation from the federal Ministry of Oil, which recently visited Erbil to discuss the possibility of resuming exports in the region.

He also mentioned, "We had a good meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayan Abdulghani, and with the federal government's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani." He affirmed that all the region's technical, legal responsibilities, and other commitments had been discussed with them.

He added that what remains is to consider the rights of all Kurdistan's people as stated in the constitution, and to commit to sending financial dues. He emphasized, "For a few months, the process of disbursing monthly salaries to employees in the region has been delayed, and the reason is the federal government. We requested from al-Sudani’s and the Oil Minister’s delegations to resolve these issues and to ensure that the people of Kurdistan receive their financial dues like all other Iraqi citizens, so as not to be delayed again."

The Prime Minister of the region also pointed out that during the discussions, there was a good understanding with the Ministry of Oil delegation, stating, "They (the head and members of the delegation) told us they will make the final decision regarding proposals to resume exports upon returning to Baghdad." He expressed "great hope in receiving a positive response from Baghdad regarding the oil file and the people's entitlements."