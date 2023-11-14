Three ISIS terrorists killed in clashes with CTS in Kirkuk

2023-11-14 12:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Brigadier General Yahya Rasool Abdullah, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, announced on Tuesday the deaths of three ISIS members in clashes with the Counter-Terrorism Service in Kirkuk.

In a statement today, Rasool indicated that a highly professional operation was carried out in Wadi Zghayton within Kirkuk province, resulting in the killing of three terrorists. Among them was a self-proclaimed regional commander and another identified as an economic operator for this specific region within ISIS.

He explained that this operation was supported by army aviation, which eliminated the first terrorist. The second criminal was wearing an explosive belt and, after being besieged, detonated himself following the confrontation. Meanwhile, the third terrorist was cornered in an abandoned house, carrying a set of hand grenades. There was an exchange of fire, resulting in his elimination as well.

Earlier today, a security source had informed Shafaq News Agency that the Counter-Terrorism Service had managed to kill two members of the extremist organization as an initial outcome during clashes that took place in Kirkuk.