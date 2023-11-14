Decline in Dollar prices in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-11-14 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The dollar prices decreased at 12:36 PM today, Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped in both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya markets, reaching 157,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, whereas in the morning on Tuesday, the prices were 159,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price at 158,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 156,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decline in exchange shops, with a selling price of 157,800 dinars for a dollar and a buying price of 157,700 dinars for 100 dollars.