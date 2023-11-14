Iraq's oil exports to US exceed 60 million barrels in 6 months

2023-11-14 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The United States Energy Information Administration announced on Tuesday that crude oil exports to the United States had exceeded 60 million barrels during the first six months of the year 2023.

According to a table published by the administration, Iraq had exported crude oil and its products to US from March to August, reaching a total of 60.387 million barrels.

The report further detailed that Iraq's exports of oil and its derivatives in August amounted to 9.905 million barrels, an increase of 498 thousand barrels compared to July, which recorded 9.407 million barrels. Moreover, this marked a surge of 575 thousand barrels compared to June, when exports were at 9.330 million barrels.

The United States Energy Information Administration highlighted that OPEC's exports of crude oil and its products to America during the six months reached 261.284 million barrels. Saudi Arabia led in the highest rate of exports to the United States, with figures reaching 86.470 million barrels during the same period.