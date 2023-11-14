Ruling coalition agreed on extending the mandate of Iraq's election commission

2023-11-14 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The State Administration Coalition, a consortium of parliamentary blocs taking part in the incumbent federal government, has reached an agreement on extending the mandate of the country's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), lawmaker Ahmad Fawaz revealed on Tuesday.

"The decision was included in the first reading of the first amendment to the Elections Commission Law on today's session agenda," Fawaz told Shafaq News Agency.

"After completing the first reading of the bill, the second reading will take place, followed by a vote on amending the items related to the board through a proposed amendment to the Election Commission Law in the coming days," he said.

Fawaz added that this extension will legitimize the Commission to conduct local council elections, the Kurdistan Parliament, and subsequent result announcements and appeal periods.

Fawaz noted that the amendment includes only one article, which is the extension of the term of the commissioners' board for a maximum of six months only once.

"This extension aims to provide the Council with the authority to complete its work as its term approaches the end," he said.