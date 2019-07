Saudi Arabia Urges Int’l Community to Deter Iran

2019/07/22 | 20:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi State Minister forForeign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir urged on Sunday the international community todeter Iran in wake of its repeated violations.“Any violation of international marine navigation is aviolation of international law,” he said in a tweet.He added that Tehran is aware that its actions and behavior, includingthe interception of civilian vessels and seizure of the British tanker in theArabian Gulf, violate international law.Jubeir held separate talks in Riyadh with American Ambassadorto Saudi Arabia, John Abizaid, and Russian Ambassador Seregi Kozlov.Discussions focused on bilateral relations and cooperationand the latest regional and international developments.