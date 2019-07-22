Saudi Arabia Urges Int’l Community to Deter Iran

2019/07/22 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi State Minister for
Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir urged on Sunday the international community to
deter Iran in wake of its repeated violations.“Any violation of international marine navigation is a
violation of international law,” he said in a tweet.He added that Tehran is aware that its actions and behavior, including
the interception of civilian vessels and seizure of the British tanker in the
Arabian Gulf, violate international law.Jubeir held separate talks in Riyadh with American Ambassador
to Saudi Arabia, John Abizaid, and Russian Ambassador Seregi Kozlov.Discussions focused on bilateral relations and cooperation
and the latest regional and international developments.
