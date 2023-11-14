Decrease in US dollar exchange rates against Iraqi dinar

2023-11-14 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the stock market closed.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, The rates recorded 155,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, compared to the morning prices of 159,500 dinars against 100 dollars.

In local markets in Baghdad, exchange shops reported a decline in selling prices, with the rate at 156,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. The purchase price reached 154,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 155,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 155,100 dinars for every 100 dollars.