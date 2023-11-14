Two members of Sinjar Protection units killed in Turkish bombing
2023-11-14 18:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Sinjar Protection Units, affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), announced the death of two of its members in a Turkish bombing targeting its headquarters in Sinjar district.
According to a statement, "Jahid Darwish," known as "Badrakhan Sinjari," and "Saad Khalil Qasim," nicknamed "Arkash Faqir," were killed on Monday night due to a bombing carried out by a Turkish drone in the Sinuni district, north of Sinjar.
The statement mentioned that the two individuals were traveling in a vehicle with several members of the Sinjar Protection Units, and both were residents of Sinjar.
Turkish drones have frequently targeted sites and vehicles associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Sinjar, leading to a series of casualties and tensions in the region.
PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU, and the USA.