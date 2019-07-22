عربي | كوردى


Camel dung fuels cement production in northern UAE

2019/07/22 | 20:20
Thousands of tonnes of camel dung are being used to fuel

cement production in the northern United Arab Emirates, cutting emissions and

keeping animal waste out of landfill.Under a government-run scheme, farmers in the emirate of Ras

al-Khaimah drop off camel excrement at collection stations. It is then blended

with coal to power the boiler at a large cement factory.“People started to laugh,

believe me,” said the general manager of Gulf Cement Company, Mohamed Ahmed Ali

Ebrahim, describing the moment the waste management agency proposed the idea.But after running tests, the

company found two tonnes of camel waste could replace one tonne of coal.“We heard from our

grandfathers that they used cow dung for heating. But nobody had thought about

the camel waste itself,” said Ebrahim, whose factory now uses 50 tonnes of

camel dung a day.Cow dung has been tapped as a

resource to generate energy from the United States, to Zimbabwe to China. Camel

dung is a rarer fuel but one well suited to Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven

emirates that make up the UAE, home to around 9,000 camels used in milk

production, racing and beauty contests.Each camel produces some 8kg

of faeces daily - far more than farmers use as fertilizer.A blend of one part dung to

nine parts coal burns steadily - essential for cement ovens that work

continuously at up to 1,400 degrees Celsius.The main aim of the project

is to prevent camel waste from ending up in the dump, with the government

seeking to divert 75% of all waste from landfill by 2021.“We don’t make use of it. The

most important thing is for the area to be clean, for the camels to be clean,”

said farm owner Ahmed al-Khatri, stroking camel calves in the afternoon sun as

a farm worker sifted dung for collection.Authorities want more cement

plants to adopt the practice and start using chicken and industrial waste, as

well as sludge from water treatment, said Sonia Ytaurte Nasser, executive

director of the waste management agency.“Waste is just a resource in

the wrong place,” she said.



