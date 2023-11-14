Iraq News Now

Iraq's Islamic Resistance attack a U.S. base in Syria; 36th since Oct. 19
2023-11-14 19:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi militant groups claimed on Tuesday responsibility for a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in eastern Syria.

The armed group named "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed in an online statement that its fighters had launched a barrage of rockets toward the Conoco oil field in Deir ez-Zor's countryside. It said the drone had hit its target.

Earlier today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said that a U.S. base in the al-Omar oil field was attacked after midnight, without providing further details.

While casualties have not yet been reported, the attack by the armed group is believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The incident marks the 36th recorded attack on U.S. bases in Syria since Oct. 19.

