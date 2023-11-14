Iraq News Now

Baghdad hopes to reach agreement with Iraqi Kurdistan to resume oil exports

2023-11-14 19:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about a possible agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to resume oil exports in the coming days. Abdul-Ghani mentioned in a statement that oil production sharing contracts concluded with the KRG are unacceptable. He added that he […]

