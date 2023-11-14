Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court topples Parliament Speaker

2023-11-14 21:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federal Supreme Court in Iraq decided on Tuesday to end the term of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi. The decision took place after MP Laith Al-Dulaimi filed a lawsuit against Al-Halbousi, accusing him of forgery. According to experts, the decision will have serious political consequences that will turn […]

