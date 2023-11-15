Iraqi President meets with Saudi Commerce Minister, businessmen

2023-11-15 03:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, met on Sunday with the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, and a group of Saudi businessmen. Rashid emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the commercial, economic, industrial, energy, and environmental fields, in addition to utilizing the experiences and […]

