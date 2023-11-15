Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq Resumes Direct Flights to Denmark

Iraq Resumes Direct Flights to Denmark

Iraq Resumes Direct Flights to Denmark
Iraq Resumes Direct Flights to Denmark
2023-11-15 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced the resumption of direct passenger flights between Iraq and Denmark, with the route covering Baghdad, Najaf, and Copenhagen. This marks the second European destination after Berlin, utilized by Iraqi Airways through a codeshare agreement. According to the company's management, the decision to reintroduce this vital […]

The post Iraq Resumes Direct Flights to Denmark first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links