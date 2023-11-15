Iraq Resumes Direct Flights to Denmark

2023-11-15 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced the resumption of direct passenger flights between Iraq and Denmark, with the route covering Baghdad, Najaf, and Copenhagen. This marks the second European destination after Berlin, utilized by Iraqi Airways through a codeshare agreement. According to the company's management, the decision to reintroduce this vital […]

