2023-11-15 09:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Iraqi MP to file new lawsuit against al-Halbousi

Shafaq News / Deputy Bassem Khashan intends to file a new lawsuit before the Supreme Federal Court against the Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, regarding the appointment of six advisors who allegedly did not meet the legal requirements.

Previously, Khashan and the recently dismissed deputy, Laith al-Dulaimi, won a lawsuit against al-Halbousi that led to the termination of his membership in the Parliament by the Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq.

In a recent Facebook post, Khashan stated that the Federal Court's decision to terminate al-Halbousi's membership contradicted political agreements among parties that sought to maintain the status quo. He added that this is "decisive evidence of the independence of the Supreme Federal Court."

Expressing gratitude to the Federal Court for terminating the Parliament Speaker's membership, Khashan accused al-Halbousi of violating the constitution, falsifying the resignation of an elected deputy, and manipulating the Council's will repeatedly.

Furthermore, Kashan mentioned initiating another lawsuit before the Supreme Federal Court regarding the appointment of six advisors who allegedly did not meet the prerequisites for their positions. He claimed the decision was also fraudulent since the ousted Speaker claimed Council consent despite only receiving votes from 20 or 30 deputies.