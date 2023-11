2023-11-15 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The rates for Basra Heavy crude rose by $1.36 to reach $80.33 per barrel, while Basra intermediate crude increased by $1.66 to reach $83.39 per barrel.

Following a brief period of fluctuation, global oil prices have stabilized, as the market absorbed differing perspectives regarding supply and demand forecasts. A sector report also indicated an increase in U.S. inventories.