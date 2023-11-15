CBI approves importing US Dollars to three Iraqi banks

2023-11-15 11:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / According to a government source on Wednesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued official approvals over the past two days to three local Iraqi banks for importing US dollars, meeting the currency needs of their customers, with amounts reaching up to $100 million. The source indicated that one of the bank's shipments has already arrived in Iraq.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, clarified that there are pending requests from other banks awaiting consideration by the Central Bank.

Furthermore, the source affirmed that the Iraqi Bank for Trade (TBI) is currently engaged in significant discussions with several international companies to transfer financial amounts totaling $120 million, expected to be completed in the coming days.

On the 8th of November, the Iraqi Central Bank decided to permit Iraqi banks to import foreign currency under five conditions.