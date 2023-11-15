2023-11-15 11:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, described the visits of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Oil Minister Hayan Abdulghani to Erbil as "positive."

According to a statement by the Region's Presidency, Barzani received the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, earlier today. The meeting involved an exchange of opinions and perspectives on the latest developments in the political process in Iraq.

The discussions also encompassed the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the efforts to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, France's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the current situation in the Middle East along with its effects and consequences.

Barzani highlighted the continuation of dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve their outstanding issues and regarded the recent visits of the Iraqi Prime Minister and Oil Minister to Erbil as positive. He emphasized the Kurdistan Region's willingness to resolve its issues with the federal Iraqi government based on the constitution.

Regarding the complex situation in the Middle East, both sides discussed efforts aimed at preventing further complications and developments in the region. They stressed the importance of protecting the security and stability of Iraq, agreeing that Iraq should not be drawn into the region's tensions. Additionally, they emphasized the need to safeguard the safety of the international coalition forces, diplomatic entities, and diplomats in Iraq, as stated in the presidential statement.

The statement also highlighted President Nechirvan Barzani's recent visit to Paris and his meeting with President Macron, as well as the issues of interest between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and neighboring countries, which constituted another significant part of the meeting.