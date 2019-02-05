عربي | كوردى
Al-Azhar's Tayyeb calls on Muslims to 'embrace' Christians
2019/02/05 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb called on

Muslims in the Middle East to “embrace” local Christian communities, Reuters reported.Tayyeb addressed Muslims, saying, “Continue to embrace your

brothers the Christian citizens everywhere, for they are our partners in our

nation,” he said during a televised speech from a ceremony in the United Arab

Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, also attended by Pope Francis.Then he addressed Christians, saying, “You are part of this

nation. You are citizens, you are not a minority. You are citizens with full

rights and responsibilities.”Sheikh Tayyeb also called on Muslims in the West to

integrate in their host nations and respect local laws.Egypt has relied on Al-Azhar’s clerics in its battle against

militant Islam. Al-Azhar hosted Pope Francis in 2017 to improve relations

between Catholics and Muslims.



