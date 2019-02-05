Al-Azhar's Tayyeb calls on Muslims to 'embrace' Christians

2019/02/05 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb called on
Muslims in the Middle East to “embrace” local Christian communities, Reuters reported.Tayyeb addressed Muslims, saying, “Continue to embrace your
brothers the Christian citizens everywhere, for they are our partners in our
nation,” he said during a televised speech from a ceremony in the United Arab
Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, also attended by Pope Francis.Then he addressed Christians, saying, “You are part of this
nation. You are citizens, you are not a minority. You are citizens with full
rights and responsibilities.”Sheikh Tayyeb also called on Muslims in the West to
integrate in their host nations and respect local laws.Egypt has relied on Al-Azhar’s clerics in its battle against
militant Islam. Al-Azhar hosted Pope Francis in 2017 to improve relations
between Catholics and Muslims.
