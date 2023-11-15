Official reveals nature of explosions near Ain al-Assad Base as training exercises

2023-11-15 14:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source disclosed the nature of the explosions that reverberated around Ain al-Assad Base in al-Anbar Province, western Iraq.

Clarifying the situation to Shafaq News Agency, the source stated, "After verification and information cross-checking, it was determined that the sounds heard around Ain al-Assad Base were a result of training exercises conducted by the American forces stationed at the base. This was accompanied by the sounding of alarm sirens as well."

Earlier today, a security source had reported hearing explosions from the vicinity of Ain al-Assad Air Base, amid speculation of an unknown attack.

In less than a month, Ain al-Assad Base, which houses American soldiers for advisory and training purposes, as stated by the Iraqi government, has faced over 10 attacks involving rocket fire, mortar shells, and drones.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced yesterday, Tuesday, that American forces have encountered 55 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 17 last year. These attacks have resulted in minor injuries to 59 American soldiers and cases of concussions.

The so-called "Iraqi Resistance Factions" openly claim responsibility for these attacks, often citing "in response to Israeli aggression on Gaza," alluding to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.