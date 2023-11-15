President Barzani discusses regional developments with UNAMI senior official

2023-11-15 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, received Volker Perthes, the head of the Independent Strategic Review Team for the tasks of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Region, the two sides exchanged views during the meeting regarding Perthes' mission to Iraq, his meetings with senior Iraqi officials, and emphasized the tasks and activities of UN teams and agencies in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement further expressed gratitude for the role and support of the United Nations, its agencies, and organizations in various fields in Iraq. President Nechirvan Barzani highlighted UNAMI's efforts, which assisted Iraq in achieving stability, democratic progress, and enhancing institutional performance after the liberation process.

Perthes presented perspectives related to UNAMI's mission in Iraq, calling for a review of the United Nations' tasks in Iraq. He commended President Barzani's observations and opinions regarding the work and tasks of the United Nations and its agencies in assisting and supporting Iraq.

In another aspect of the meeting, both sides discussed the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments in the political situation in Iraq and the region in general.