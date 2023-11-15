Iraqi Prime Minister meets deposed Parliament Speaker to discuss political developments

2023-11-15 17:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani met with the recently removed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi.

The meeting focused on current political developments in the country, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and communication among political forces to address emerging issues and maintain political stability.

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to terminate the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi and lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi following their highly publicized feud. The court did not provide detailed reasons for its decision.

Al-Halbousi denounced the ruling as unconstitutional, while his party announced plans to protest the verdict by withdrawing from crucial positions in both the government and Parliament