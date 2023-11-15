2023-11-15 19:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – US officials said on Tuesday that Iraq may now pay Iran for power under a fresh 120-day waiver that the US authorized. The officials emphasized that Tehran could only use the money for humanitarian needs and tried to allay criticism of the US decision to provide Iran with the money, according to […]

The post Washington renews sanctions waiver allowing Iraq pay Iran for electricity appeared first on Iraqi News.