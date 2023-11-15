Supreme Court Ousts Speaker of Parliament; Ministers Resign

2023-11-15 21:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has issued a ruling terminating the appointment of the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammed Rikani al-Halbousi (pictured below), and ending the membership of a rival Sunni MP, Laith Mustafa Hamoud al-Dulaimi, effective from the date of the judgment on November 14, 2023. "This decision is final and binding […]

