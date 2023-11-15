Shiite Coordination Framework reaffirms commitment to Federal Court decisions

2023-11-15 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political forces in Iraq, convened at Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani's residence on Wednesday evening.

During a meeting, the Framework declared its unwavering commitment to the recent decisions of the Federal Supreme Court, emphasizing the necessity of implementing these rulings.

As the political landscape in Iraq underwent significant shifts, the Shiite Coordination Framework underscored the paramount importance of respecting and executing the judgments of the Federal Court. This affirmation of commitment follows the court's decision to revoke the membership of Muhammad al-Halboosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday. The court's ruling also affected Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi.

In response to the Federal Supreme Court's decision, Al-Halbousi characterized it as "strange," hinting at potential involvement by entities seeking to fragment social components.

In a separate move, the Iraqi Parliament issued Court Order No. 6921 earlier today, signaling the termination of protection crew contracts for Al-Halboosi, the Chairman of the Council.

Moreover, the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament swiftly rescinded this decision.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah called the initial decision an "individual act" and confirmed its annulment. The Presidency of Parliament has formed an investigation committee to investigate the matter and determine the appropriate punishment for the implicated director, Falah Matrud, who took this decision individually.