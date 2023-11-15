Iraq News Now

Iraq may establish free zone to provide imported goods in Iraqi dinar

2023-11-15 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi consumers stand to gain from competitive rates for goods as the country considers establishing a free zone. The free zone would act as a center for the import of commodities and materials, which would then be sold to the private sector in local currency, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). […]

