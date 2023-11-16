Iraq to Waive Port Fees for Refinery Project

2023-11-16 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed a recommendation for financing the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) project, which it says is contracted by the South Refineries Company (SRC) with a Japanese company. Iraq Business News understands this to be the Basra Refinery Development Project, which is to be built by Japan's JGC Corporation. The […]

