Iraqi PM Orders Reform of Banking Sector

2023-11-16 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, led a meeting on Tuesday to monitor the progress of banking reforms. The session, attended by the Finance Minister, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), and directors of government banks, focused on administrative and banking reforms initiated by the government as part of comprehensive […]

