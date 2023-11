2023-11-16 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Erbil plans to plant one million oak trees within the next five years, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which adds that 300,000 of these trees are already planted. The project from the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism is intended to enhance the greenery along the 120 Metre […]

