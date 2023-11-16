Genel Energy Q3 Results

2023-11-16 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

Genel Energy plc Trading and operations update Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in respect of the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Despite encouraging comments from senior politicians, the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline remains shut. Good progress has been […]

