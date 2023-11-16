PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on Fed pause hopes, dollar rise limit gains

2023-11-16 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices inched higher on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its tightening cycle, although a rebound in the US dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.1% to $1,961.81 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,964.60.

"Gold's volatility has receded following the excitement after the U.S. inflation report, and it looks quite comfortable around $1,960 despite the U.S. dollar’s attempt to recoup some of its losses," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

"So without any fresh catalyst, (gold) seems to lack any major driver for a move today," Simpson added.

The dollar extended gains against its rivals after robust U.S. economic data, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

U.S. producer prices fell by the most in three-and-a-half years in October amid a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, the latest indication of subsiding inflation pressures, while retail sales fell for the first time in seven months.

On Tuesday, data showed U.S. headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations for a 0.1% rise. Core CPI, at 0.2%, also came in below a forecast of 0.3%.

Signs of slowing inflation boosted bets among investors that the U.S. central bank is done with its rate-hike campaign.

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December and bet it will start cutting rates by May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lowering interest rates boosts gold's appeal, a non-yielding bullion used as a hedge against inflation.

"Increasing conviction around the narrative of "higher-for-longer" rates is tarnishing the investment appeal of gold in the near term," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Nevertheless, we see strategic buying emerging after the recent price correction as long-term drivers remain in place."

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $23.36 per ounce, while platinum XPT= dipped 0.6% to $890.95. Palladium XPD= lost 0.8% to $1,022.93 per ounce.

