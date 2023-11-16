Gold prices rise in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

2023-11-16 13:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices increased in the local markets of Baghdad on Thursday and remained stable in Erbil.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the morning prices for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 431,000 dinars for selling and 427,000 dinars for purchasing. Iraqi 21-carat gold was priced at 401,000 dinars for selling and 397,000 dinars for purchasing.

In goldsmith's shops, the selling prices varied, ranging from 435,000 to 445,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold and 405,000 to 415,000 dinars for Iraqi gold.

In Erbil, the prices were more stable, with 24-carat gold selling for 500,000 dinars, 22-carat for 460,000 dinars, 21-carat for 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat for 380,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.