KDP calls for evaluation of Federal Court's decision on Iraqi Parliament Speaker's dismissal

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) urged the State Administration Coalition on Thursday to conduct a precise assessment of the Federal Supreme Court's decision regarding the dismissal of Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi's membership.

Party spokesman Mahmoud Mohammed stated today that "the situation in Iraq and the region is so convoluted that there is a possibility of a significant upheaval," adding that "the responsibility for these conditions falls on all political parties in general and specifically on the forces forming the State Administration Coalition."

Mohammed called on the Coalition to "accurately assess the situation, particularly the recent Federal Court decision to remove the parliament speaker from his position," describing the decision as "deepening tensions further at a time when resolving these existing problems was expected rather than exacerbating them, jeopardizing societal peace and stability."

He added that "the KDP is closely monitoring the situation and is concerned about the recent political developments, believing it is crucial to consider the economic, security, and political circumstances and anticipated possibilities in the region. It is essential to take responsible steps to reorganize the situation from a constitutional standpoint and enforce the provisions of the State Administration Coalition agreement and government agenda, especially those related to the Federal Council and the Federal Court."

The KDP's spokesperson stressed the importance of returning to the principles of building a new Iraq (partnership, consensus, and balance), consolidating the Constitution's sovereignty, which stands as the sole guarantor for coexistence, stability, and Iraq's unity.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, decided to terminate Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi's membership based on a "forgery" lawsuit filed by MP Laith al-Dulaimi.

The trial began last February before the Federal Supreme Court after a complaint was filed by al-Dulaimi, accusing the Parliament Speaker of "forgery" in a resignation request previously submitted in his name, aiming to expel him from Parliament.

Following the court's decision, al-Halbousi, in a speech during a parliamentary session, stated, "There are those seeking to fragment the community's political components."