MP forecasts approval of IHEC law amendment next week

2023-11-16 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) bloc deputy, Sarwa Mohammed, suggested that the Parliament is likely to vote on amendments to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) law by the end of next week.

She affirmed the continuity of parliamentary sessions presided over by the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament. Following the Federal Court's decision to terminate the membership of the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed stated that more than 50 signatures were collected to convene an extraordinary session for the initial reading of the IHEC's law amendments.

As per the internal regulations of the Parliament, the First Deputy presides over parliamentary sessions. Yesterday, a session was held for the initial reading of the Electoral Commission's amendment proposal.

Mohammed confirmed that further sessions, presided over by First Deputy Mohsen al-Mandalawi, are scheduled for the second reading of the amendments and to vote on several laws.

After the second reading, the Parliament is set to vote on the amendment, extending the Commission's term for six months. Subsequently, the Parliament will enter a legislative recess.

This legislative recess provides an opportunity for Sunni parties and blocs to negotiate and reach an agreement on the candidate for the position of Parliament Speaker.

This development follows the recent decision by the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, to end the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi based on a "forgery" claim filed by MP Laith al-Dulaimi.

The trial, initiated in February before the Federal Supreme Court, originated from a complaint filed by al-Dulaimi accusing the Parliament Speaker of "forging" a resignation request using his name in an attempt to oust him from the Parliament.

Responding to the court's decision, al-Halbousi remarked during a Parliament session, that there are those seeking to fragment the political components of society.