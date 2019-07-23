Home › kurdistan 24 › Erbil police arrest 53 for various crimes, seven suspected of murder

Erbil police arrest 53 for various crimes, seven suspected of murder

2019/07/23 | 10:55



The number was revealed at a press conference held in Erbil by the Director-General of Erbil Police, Abdulkhaliq Tal’at.



“They committed various crimes, including stealing personal property and money, robbing houses, harassing people, and even murder,” he told reporters during the presser, with some of the detained suspects standing behind him, back to back.



“Some of them took advantage of car windows being intentionally left open dus to the high temperatures we have experienced, using thin sticks to open the door and steal whatever was inside the vehicle,” Tal’at explained.



He noted that the some of the suspects are originally from Erbil, while others came from elsewhere, with some being ethnic Arab citizens from other parts of Iraq.



“Investigations have been launched into their cases by investigating judges,” the police official added.



Tal’at stated that some of the detainees had prior criminal records and had been to jail.



“Unfortunately, some of the criminals who have served their sentence in prison or were released for their inclusion in general amnesty decision are once again getting involved in crimes,” he lamented.



He also assured people in Erbil of the safety and security of the city, stressing criminals would not stay on the streets long as they “cannot evade local authorities” for the crimes they have committed.



Editing by Nadia Riva



