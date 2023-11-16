After 38 years, Iraq joins UNESCO’s Executive Board

2023-11-16 16:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday that Iraq has won membership in the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This comes after 38 years of waiting, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The election of members of the Executive Board took place on […]

