EBRD welcomes Iraq as its latest member

2023-11-16 16:45:11 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has become the latest member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The bank recently approved amendments to its statutes to enable the limited and incremental expansion of its operations to Iraq. Full statement from EBRD: Iraq has become the latest member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and […]

