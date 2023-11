2023-11-16 16:45:11 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United States has reportedly issued a new waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity. According to Reuters, the waiver lasts for 120 days. While not directly confirming the waiver, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing on Tuesday: "So I don't have a comment to give on […]

