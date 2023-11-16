Iraq becomes member in European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

2023-11-16 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that Iraq has become its 74th member. Ghana and Senegal have also submitted applications to join the multilateral lender, according to Reuters. Iraq initially applied to join the bank in 2018. Now that it is a shareholder, it may seek to […]

