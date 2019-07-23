عربي | كوردى


Release tanker and crew immediately, Britain tells Iran
2019/07/23 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain

called on Iran on Monday to release a British-flagged tanker and its crew

immediately, describing the seizure of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz

as illegal.Iranian

Revolutionary Guards rappelled from helicopters and seized the Stena Impero in

the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in apparent retaliation for the British capture

of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.“The

ship was seized under false and illegal pretenses and the Iranians should

release it and its crew immediately,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman

told reporters.“We

do not seek confrontation with Iran, but it is unacceptable and highly

escalatory to seize a ship going about legitimate business through

internationally recognized shipping lanes.”May

was chairing a meeting of Britain’s COBR emergency response committee, and Foreign

Minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a statement to parliament later on

Monday to face criticism that British naval vessels should have escorted the

ship.The

spokesman said the emergency committee meeting was discussing ways of

strengthening reassurance and monitoring for commercial shipping.



