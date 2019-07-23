Release tanker and crew immediately, Britain tells Iran

2019/07/23 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain
called on Iran on Monday to release a British-flagged tanker and its crew
immediately, describing the seizure of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz
as illegal.Iranian
Revolutionary Guards rappelled from helicopters and seized the Stena Impero in
the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in apparent retaliation for the British capture
of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.“The
ship was seized under false and illegal pretenses and the Iranians should
release it and its crew immediately,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman
told reporters.“We
do not seek confrontation with Iran, but it is unacceptable and highly
escalatory to seize a ship going about legitimate business through
internationally recognized shipping lanes.”May
was chairing a meeting of Britain’s COBR emergency response committee, and Foreign
Minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a statement to parliament later on
Monday to face criticism that British naval vessels should have escorted the
ship.The
spokesman said the emergency committee meeting was discussing ways of
strengthening reassurance and monitoring for commercial shipping.
