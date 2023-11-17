2023-11-17 04:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi football team recorded a 5-1 win over Indonesia on Thursday in their first match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match was held at Basra International Stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. Iraq’s goals were scored by Ali Al-Hamadi in the 88th minute, Youssef Amyn in […]

The post Iraq wins Indonesia 5-1 in first match of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on Iraqi News.