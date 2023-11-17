Dollar heads for largest weekly drop for months

2023-11-17 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The dollar was headed for its largest weekly drop for months against the euro, yen and franc on Friday, as investors sold in anticipation of almost 100 basis points of U.S. interest rate cuts next year.

At $1.0854 to the euro , the dollar has shed 1.6% for the week, its steepest fall since mid-July. It is also down 1.6% for the week to 0.8882 Swiss francs and has even lost 0.6% to trade at 150.53 on the out-of-favour yen.

Oil hit four-month lows on Thursday and Walmart said it will cut prices, adding to the disinflationary pressures that data this week showed had steadied U.S. consumer prices and convinced investors inflation is in retreat and rate increases are over.

Thursday's batch of weak U.S. economic data also reinforced that stance. Futures markets have priced in 98 basis points of Fed rate cuts next year, compared with 73 bps a week ago.

(Reuters)