2023-11-17 11:30:11 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended congratulations on Friday on the occasion of Turkmen Language and Culture Day.

In a statement, Barzani reiterated "full support for the rights of the Turkmen component and all ethnic and religious components in Kurdistan. He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region will always remain a land of coexistence for all."