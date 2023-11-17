Ankara announces neutralizing 13 PKK members

2023-11-17 11:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Turkish security forces neutralized a total of 13 PKK/YPG members in the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu agency reported.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone and Hakurk region, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the fighters in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK members often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.