Attack targets Harir Airport in Erbil

Shafaq News / A local source reported on Friday the bombing of Harir Airport in the province of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the attack occurred a short while ago by means of a drone laden with explosives that targeted inside the airport.

Furthermore, they added that "the attack resulted in a fire breaking out inside one of the halls at the airport.

In response, the Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region confirmed the attack. In a statement, they mentioned that "a drone laden with explosives targeted Harir Airport at 10:25 AM today, Friday, in Erbil province. The airport was being utilized as a military base for the international coalition against ISIS organization."